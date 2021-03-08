Science Film Festival 2021 calls for submission
The Science Film Festival 2021, organised by Germany’s Goethe Institute, is calling for submission until April 10.
The Science Film Festival 2021, organised by Germany’s Goethe Institute, is calling for submission until April 10. (Photo: goethe.de)Hanoi (VNA) - The Science Film Festival 2021, organised by Germany’s Goethe Institute, is calling for submission until April 10.
The festival will take place from October 1 to December 20 with the theme “Better health through better understanding” in the context of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the crisis, physical and mental well-being are more important than ever, and this is why bringing these issues out into the open, especially at this time, is so important, and why the Science Film Festival has turned its focus to health and mental health this year.
Filmmakers, producers, distributors, and broadcasters can submit works via an online application form, with a registration deadline of April 10.
The Science Film Festival is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. In cooperation with local partners, it promotes science literacy and facilitates awareness of contemporary scientific, technological, and environmental issues through international films with accompanying educational activities. The event has grown considerably since its first edition in 2005, becoming the largest event of its kind worldwide.
The Science Film Festival 2020 attracted over 800,000 people in 27 countries in these regions. Amid COVID-19, many films were screened online, with 200,000 views./.