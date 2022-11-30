Health Pertussis vaccine recommended for pregnant women to protect newborns GSK Pharma Vietnam Company Limited (GSK Vietnam), the Vietnam Association of Gynecology and Obstetrics and the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine, have organised a series of scientific seminars on the benefits of maternal immunisation against pertussis, especially for pregnant women.

