Culture - Sports U22 football team get sizeable cash bonus after historic win Vietnam’s U22 football team secured a cash bonus after making history by crushing Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in Manila, the Philippines on December 10.

Culture - Sports HCM City to take immediate action to preserve cultural heritage Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities need to focus on five solutions to effectively preserve cultural heritage in the city, according to Pham Duc Hai, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.