Hanoi (VNA) – Le Nguyen Thanh Long brought home a gold medal in pencak silat’s tanding (match) at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines on December 5.



He won the medal after beating his Indonesian rival Mustakim Khoirudin 3-0 in the final of men’s under 50 kg.



Another pencak silat martial artist of Vietnam, Nguyen Dinh Tuan, will later compete in the 50-55 kg’s final.



On the day, the men’s U22 football team will meet archrivals Thailand in their last group match at 3pm (Hanoi time), while the women’s team will face the Philippines in the semi-finals at 7pm (Hanoi time).



One day earlier, Dinh Phuong Thanh claimed two gold medals in gymnastics men’s parallel and horizontal bar events.



He defended his title in the former after an outstanding performance of 14,800 points.



Carlos Yulo of the hosts Philippines finished on 14,600 point to claim second, followed by Thanh’s teammate Le Thanh Tung with 14,233.



Thanh’s second gold came an hour later, beating stiff competition from Yulo and Sean Yeo Xong of Singapore.



The gymnast sets himself a target to earn a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the coming time.



The Vietnamese gymnastics team also pocketed two other bronzes in the women's floor and balance beam events.



With 27 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze medal after four days of competition, Vietnam ranked second behind the hosts Philippines./.

VNA