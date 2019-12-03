SEA Games 30: Vietnam bag historic medal in basketball
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam pocketed a bronze medal in basketball men’s 3x3 on December 2 after beating Thailand in a third place playoff at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.
It is a historic medal of Vietnam’s basketball at the regional sport event.
The team, comprising of Dinh Thanh Tam, Duong Vinh Luan, Dang Quy Kiet and Tran Dang Khoa, previously lost to Indonesia in the semi-final.
The same day, the Vietnamese women’s 3x3 team was defeated by the hosts Philippines, who were the tournament’s favourites.
On December 3, the Vietnamese men’s U22 football team will face Singapore at 7pm (Hanoi time).
Vietnam maintained the second spot in the medal tally, with 15 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze medals as of 8pm on December 2./.
