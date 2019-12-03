SEA Games 30: Vietnam beat Singapore 1-0, remain atop Group B
Vietnam remain atop Group B of the 30th SEA Games after defeating Singapore 1-0 in the Philippines on December 3.
With the score, Vietnam continued to lead Group B with 12 points. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam remain atop Group B of the 30th SEA Games after defeating Singapore 1-0 in the Philippines on December 3.
The only goal was scored by Ha Duc Chinh in the 85th minute. This is also his fifth goal at the tournament.
Vietnamese players entered the game struggling to create opportunities against Singapore.
They had no dangerous shots in the first half, making inaccurate passes and receiving two yellow cards for harsh tackles.
Coach Park Hang-seo sent in more strikers after half time, making all three substitutions by the 78th minute.
His regrouping paid off as Vietnam started to attack relentlessly and scored from a double header. Doan Van Hau acted as a wall for Ha Duc Chinh to nod the ball in.
With the victory, Vietnam continued to lead Group B with 12 points, followed by Indonesia and Thailand who they will face on December 5./.