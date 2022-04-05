A decoration promoting the upcoming SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Medical agencies have been asked to build a specific COVID-19 prevention and control plan corresponding with that of regional countries, in preparation for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son made the request during an April 4 meeting of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee of the Games regarding COVID-19 prevention measures during the regional event, which saw the participation of representatives of the departments of health of the 12 host localities.

The Ministry of Health has compiled a work plan serving the coming Games, according to Assoc. Prof. Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment.

At the meeting (Photo: viettimes.vn)

The sub-committee is tasked with providing health care for delegates, athletes and staff engaging in the sporting event, as well as curbing the spread of diseases, particularly COVID-19, during the Games.

It must guarantee food safety, appoint personnel and prepare equipment to carry out its tasks during the event.

As the capital city of Hanoi will host the largest number of competitions, the municipal Health Department has been asked to devise specific scenarios for the opening and closing ceremonies.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.