Vietnamese vovinam martial artist Le Thi Hien (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on May 22 bagged one more gold medal in vovinam on the last competition day of the martial art, affirming its lead in the ongoing SEA Games 31.

The gold was obtained by Le Thi Hien in the women’s 60kg fighting, who won over Kesinee Tabtrai of Thailand 5-2 in the final.

At this SEA Games, martial artists of the host nation bagged six gold, six silver and two bronze medals in vovinam. Vietnam triumphed in all the three times the art was featured in the regional sporting event.

Medallists stand on the podium. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is calling on all the 10 other regional countries to send athletes to compete in vovinam at the upcoming SEA Games 32 in Cambodia, head coach of the national team Nguyen Tan Thinh said.

He added that cheering from fans at Soc Son Gymnasium greatly contributed to the success of the martial artists.

Le Thi Hien (L) in action (Photo: VNA)

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.