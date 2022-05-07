SEA Games 31’s competition events take place from May 5 - 23 in Hanoi and 11 nearby cities and provinces in northern Vietnam. Tapping into the long-waited chance, hosting localities and travel agencies have launched various tours exclusively designed for both domestic and international fans.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is also promoting a variety of tours around Hanoi on its special webpage for SEA Games 31 at http://seagames31.vietnamtourism.gov.vn/tour-in-hanoi/. They include sightseeing tours to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum; Ho Chi Minh Museum; Temple of Literature; Hoan Kiem Lake; Vietnam Museum of Ethnology; and Duong Lam Ancient Village.

Visitors can explore Vietnam’s history through a tour to the Vietnam National Museum of History and the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long or learn about French architecture in Hanoi via a tour to the Vietnam National Museum of History, Hanoi Opera House and Tonkin Palace (State Guest House).

In Quang Ninh where competitions of seven sports is to be held, nine tours have been made available for SEA Games visitors./.

VNA