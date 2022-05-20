Videos Vietnamese included in Korean school’s career counseling for students The Vietnamese language has since 2019 been taught at the Myeonmok High School in Seoul, making this the first non-specialised school in the Republic of Korea to teach the language to high school students.

Videos Vietnamese wrestler retires in his prime Retirement from competition awaits every elite athlete. Join us to meet wrestler Ha Van Hieu, who recently won gold in classic wrestling at SEA Games 31 before calling an end to his career and moving on to coaching!

Videos Late winner against Malaysia sends Vietnam into SEA Games final Vietnam left it late, but managed to defeat Malaysia 1-0 after extra time on May 19 in Phú Thọ Province to advance to the SEA Games men’s football final.