SEA Games 31: Filipino e-Sports team defeat Indonesia in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang final
The eSports team of the Philippines secured a gold medal after defeating their Indonesian rivals in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang final match at SEA Games 31 on May 20.
The eSports team of the Philippines face their Indonesian rivals in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang final match at SEA Games 31 on May 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Filipino eSports players had a fairly simple victory against their opponent in the first game of the match.
However, with reasonable tactics and great efforts, the Indonesian team quickly turned the tide in the 2nd game with a score of 18-10.
The third game was quite "balanced", but the Philippines still beat Indonesia.
Filipino players started the 4th game much more confidently and comfortably than their opponents because of the advantage of points. They easily defeated Indonesia in this match.
With a quick victory in the 4th game, the Philippine eSports team finally won 3-1 over Indonesia.
Previously, on May 19 evening, Singaporean eSports players defeated Malaysia with a score of 2-1, getting a bronze medal./.