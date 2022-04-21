SEA Games 31: Free entry to all competitions in Quang Ninh
The northern province of Quang Ninh, which will host seven sports during the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), will offer free entry to spectators to enjoy all the competitions in the locality.
According to a recent document by the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, it agreed with the provincial Department of Culture and Sports’ proposal on the policy.
The department said that it will submit a report on the issuance of invitation cards and free tickets to domestic and foreign sport officials and guests as well as spectators.
The seven sports to be held in Quang Ninh are triathlon, women's football, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, beach handball, Chinese chess, and international chess.
The province expects to welcome nearly 980 athletes, 400 referees, more than 230 coaches and over 110 members of the organising committee./.