Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi plans to deploy an additional 129 buses with 714 extra trips per day on 55 routes in the locality to meet the rising demand of passengers at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)’s competition venues.



In case of need, Hanoi Public Transport Management Centre under the municipal Department of Transport will launch five more bus routes connecting hotels, where foreign and domestic guests attending the SEA Games 31 stay, with competition venues in the locality.



Hanoi hosts 18 competition venues while Bac Ninh province’s Bac Ninh city provides two. There are 55 bus routes connecting to 20 locations.



The capital city is planning to open four new electricity bus lines this month, raising the total of this kind to seven.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.