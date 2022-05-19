Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam receive gold, silver, and bronze medals in the mixed doubles single-string event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian athletes have asserted their dominance over single-string archery at the ongoing SEA Games 31 by winning four of the five gold medals in this category.



On May 18 afternoon, Rezza Octavia and Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla of Indonesia grabbed the gold in the mixed doubles event.



The silver went to Syaqiera Mashayikh and Khairul Anuar Mohamad of Malaysia and the bronze to Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nong Van Linh of Vietnam.



In the men’s individual single-string bow event, Arif Pangestu Dwi and Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla of Indonesia respectively obtained gold and silver medals. Khairul Anuar Mohamad of Malaysia pocketed the bronze medal.



The gold once again belonged to an Indonesian archer, Rezza Octavia, in the women’s individual single-string bow event while Narisara Khunhiranchaiyo of Thailand earned a silver and Syaqiera Mashayikh of Malaysia a bronze.



Earlier the same day, Indonesia also brought home a gold medal in the men’s team single-string bow event.



The Philippines won the remaining single-string archery gold, in the women’s team event.



On May 19 morning, Nguyen Thi Hai Chau, Le Phuong Thao, and Le Pham Ngoc Anh of Vietnam secured a silver in the team three-string bow event for women, following Thai rivals.



By the end of May 19 morning, Vietnamese archers won three silvers and one bronze at SEA Games 31./.