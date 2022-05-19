Culture - Sports Mural reflecting Vietnam-Cuba relations unveiled in Ho Chi Minh City A mural painting alluding to Vietnam-Cuba relations was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18 at a ceremony held by the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, municipal Foreign Affairs Office and Union of Friendship Organisations.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Thailand wins gold medal in women's team badminton Thailand’s badminton players grabbed a gold medal after defeating their Indonesian rivals in the final of the women’s team event at SEA Games 31 held at Bac Giang Gymnasium on May 18.