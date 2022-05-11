Quang Ninh (VNA) – Myanmar defeated Laos 3-0 in a Group B match of the women’s football of SEA Games 31 held on May 10 in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh.

The game was initially scheduled to take place at 4pm but then rained out to 9.30pm.

Myanmar are viewed among championship contenders with powerful attacks and good stamina.

They took the lead in the 30th minute with a goal by Win Theigi Tun and team captain Khin Malar Tun scored twice in the second half to settle the 3-0 win for Myanmar.

This is also the score of an earlier match in which Thailand beat Singapore.

In the women’s football, seven squads are divided into two groups, with Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia in Group A; and Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore in Group B.

The teams will play in a round-robin format in the group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Admission to all matches will be free for spectators at the Cam Pha Stadium, about 200km from the capital city of Hanoi.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.