SEA Games 31: No quarantine planned for int’l sport delegations, reporters
International sport delegations and reporters attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will not be quarantined even if COVID-19 cases are found, the organising committee’s healthcare and anti-doping sub-committee said at a press conference on February 28.
The committee said only those who are tested positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and monitored.
At the press conference on February 28 (Photo: VNA)
The committee has prepared plans to ensure the safety for sport delegations, and appropriate responses will be done if any F0 case is detected, it said.
All reporters and sport delegations will have to comply with pandemic prevention and control regulations, including those on testing before entering Vietnam.
Regarding accommodations for athletes, a representative of the organising committee said that sport delegations will stay in hotels of four stars upwards.
Information related to the pandemic will be updated and announced two weeks before the opening day of the event.
Meanwhile, specific guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control will be published by the sub-committee as soon as possible on the event’s official websites: www.seagames2021.com or https:// seagames31.webthethao.vn/.
The committee is also committed to fully meeting the needs of domestic and international reporters during the sporting event.
According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan, at least 15-17 sports are expected to be broadcast live. Vietnam Television (VTV) will try to meet additional live TV requests from other countries./.