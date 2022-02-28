Culture - Sports Vinh Phuc works to promote values of Dong Dau archaeological site The northern province of Vinh Phuc has decided to invest in a project to construct Dong Dau Park in Yen Lac township of Yen Lac district to develop the cultural and historical values of its Dong Dau archaeological site.

Culture - Sports Cultural, musical event held at Italian university to explore “Vietnam soul” A cultural and musical event named “Vietnam Soul” has been held at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy, featuring various performances by students who learn Vietnamese language at the Department of Asian and North African Studies.

Culture - Sports Young man gives new life to fallen leaves Kieu Cao Dung, 39, a native of Dai Dong village in Hanoi’s Thach That district, has succeeded in making bodhi leaves last forever, using them as materials for producing Vietnamese conical hats. His products are not only environmentally-friendly but also contribute to promoting Vietnamese culture around the world.