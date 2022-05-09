Destinations National Historical and Cultural Relic - Tran Quoc Ancient Pagoda Tran Quoc Pagoda was built in the 6th century during the Early Ly Dynasty and is like a small island along Thanh Nien Street in Yen Phu ward in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, surrounded by West Lake. The pagoda is famed around the world and was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic in 1962.

Tours Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land” Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.

Travel Hanoi tourism festival to help attract visitors The Hanoi Tourism Festival 2022 themed “Hanoi – Den de yeu” (Hanoi – come to love) will be held from May 13 – 15 at Ly Thai To Garden and Dinh Tien Hoang street in Hoan Kiem district.

Travel HCM City to launch tourism activities during SEA Games 31 A press conference on the 18th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival was held in the city on May 5.