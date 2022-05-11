SEA Games 31: Philippines kickboxing team hopes for gold
After victories and luck of the draw on May 10, Philippine officials said they hope their kickboxers will win gold medals at competitions the framework of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Kickboxer DasallaRenalyn Dacquel of the Phillipnes (left) and athlete BoonPeng KanWara of Thailand in the men’s under 48kg full contact category. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – After victories and luck of the draw on May 10, Philippine officials said they hope their kickboxers will win gold medals at competitions the framework of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Philippine Zephania Ngaya is waiting to fight the winner of a match between Huynh Thi Ai Vy of Vietnam and Jessie Yothawa of Thailand for the women’s 65-kilogramme category final on May 13.
Four other women of the country also have chances to grab at least a bronze medal after advancing into the semifinals. They are Claudine Veloso (52kg), Gina Iniong (60kg), Reynalyn Daquel (under 48kg) and Gretel de Paz (under 56kg).
Samahan Kickboxing ng Piliinas (SKP) president Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino said the country assured itself of seven bronzes and one silver, including that in the men’s action, but he’s optimistic that the Filipino kickboxers will not relent and will deliver the golds in the finals./.