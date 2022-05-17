At the match between Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand and Dinh Anh Hoang and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – Pairs from Singapore and Thailand exerted their dominance to qualify for semi-finals of table tennis’s mixed doubles at the ongoing SEA Games 31 held in the northern province of Hai Duong.

On May 17, Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand defeated Dinh Anh Hoang and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh of the host Vietnam 3-0.

Pang Yew En Koen and Wong Xin Ru of Singapore won over Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin of Malaysia after five sets.

Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang gained a 3-1 comeback win over Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Tuan and Bui Ngoc Lan.

Another pair of Singapore booked the last spot in the semi-finals, as Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian beat Choong Javen and Karen Lyne Anak Dick of Malaysia 3-1.

Matches of the Round of 16 in the men’s and women’s singles will take place on May 17 afternoon.

While in Hai Duong, athletes were able to visit the province’s tourist attractions, relics and craft villages.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.