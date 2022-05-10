SEA Games 31: Thai women’s football team thrash Singapore 3-0
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The women’s football squad of Thailand on May 10 defeated Singapore 3-0 in a Group B match at Cam Pha Stadium in northern Quang Ninh province within the framework of SEA Games 31.
After losing to Vietnam and Taiwan in the 2023 World Cup's play-off round last February, Thailand returned to the region's largest sport event with a strong team to affirmed their position as champions for five times.
Meanwhile, Singapore have come back to SEA Games 31 after 19 years of absence.
Striker Kanyanat opened the score for Thailand in the 7th minute and Nutwadee secured the second goal just 10 minutes later. In the 21st minute, Chatchawan fixed the score at 3-0 for Thailand.
In the SEA Games 31 women’s football, seven squads are divided into two groups, with Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia in Group A, and Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore in Group B.
In Group A, the Philippines trounced Cambodia 5-0 in their opener on May 9./.
