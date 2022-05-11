Culture - Sports Deputy PM attends SEA Games 31 opening ceremony rehearsal Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for Organising SEA Games 31, attended a rehearsal for the event’s opening ceremony in Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on May 10 night.

Culture - Sports Infographic SEA Games 31 in numbers The 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games features 40 sports across 523 events and counts on the participation of 5,100 athletes from 11 different nations.