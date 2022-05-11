SEA Games 31: tough road to semi-final for U23 Vietnam
The results of matches within Group A on May 10 toughened the Vietnamese U23 team’s road to the semi-final of the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31).
While Myanmar defeated U23 Philippines 3-2 after a spectacular chase, U23 Indonesia had an easy game against U23 Timor Leste with a 4-1 victory.
With the results, U23 Myanmar becomes the leader of Group A with six points after two games, followed by U23 Philippines with four points after three games. Vietnam, already having played two matches, have had four points and stood at the third position.
This means coach Park Hang Seo and his young men are facing a decisive match to win a ticket to the semi-final.
U23 Vietnam needs to win Myanmar in the upcoming game on May 13 to secure a berth to the semi-final. If it is only a draw, the door for U23 Vietnam will become narrow and depend on the results of other matches although their victory against Timor Leste in the last qualifying game is predictable.
In Group B, on May U23 Cambodia will face U23 Singapore at 16:00 and U23 Malaysia will play U23 Laos at 19:00./.