Ho Thanh Minh scores a header goal in the 63th minute, securing a 2-0 win for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam’s U23 football team secured a berth in the semifinals of SEA Games 31 after winning 2-0 against Timor Leste in its final Group A match at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 15.In this game, coach Park Hang-seo gave the chance for many young players, such as centre defender Duy Cuong, midfielders Trong Long and Cong Den, and strickers Thanh Minh and Van Tung while most of the key players were put on the bench.Despite dominating the game, Vietnam struggled to score in the first half, which saw them draw 0-0 with Timo Leste.In the second half, Le Van Xuan crossed a ball to Van Tung, who opened a goal for Vietnam in the 52th minute. Eleven minutes later, Xuan once again created the opportunity for Ho Thanh Minh to score a header goal, securing a 2-0 win for Vietnam.Vietnam led Group A thanks to the victory, followed by Indonesia after defeating Myanmar 3-1./.