SEA Games 31: Vietnam congratulated on football gold medals
Vietnamese players show their joy after winning the men's football final against Thailand on May 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The men’s and women’s football teams of Vietnam have received congratulations from foreign football federations for winning gold medals at the just-concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
In his letter, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa described the teams’ victories as a positive sign showing the return of global football.
He expressed his belief that with excellent performance, the players will reap more successes in the future and inspire many football clubs in Asia to work towards great attainments.
President of the Lao Football Federation Viphet Sihachakr and his Myanmar counterpart Zaw Zaw also sent congratulations and thanked hosts Vietnam for wholehearted welcome for their countries’ football teams during their stay for the Games.
Zaw Zaw spoke highly of Vietnam’s gold medals in football as well as bronze in the men’s futsal and silver in the women’s futsal, affirming that this success came from not only the players’ spirit of competing to the last minute but also efforts by other members and fantastic support from fans.
Meanwhile, Viphet Sihachakr stressed that the teams’ success at SEA Games 31 showed efforts by all members and the Vietnam Football Federation on the path to develop football in Vietnam. He also highlighted the close cooperation between the football federations of Laos and Vietnam.
In his message, Yasser H. Almisehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, described the teams’ victories as a demonstration of the development of Vietnam’s football, highly valuing the country’s investment in both men’s and women’s football in the recent past.
Congratulating the teams on successfully defending their SEA Games titles, President of the Japan Football Association Tashima Kohzo called the men’s and women’s football gold medals in two consecutive Games an illustration of efforts by the entire football community of Vietnam in the region’s biggest sporting event./.