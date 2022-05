Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu and Pham Quoc Tuan have won gold and silver medals in the 1-cushion carom billiards event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 31 ).The finals were rescheduled after Tuan tested positive for coronavirus one day earlier.In line with regulations, Tuan could not participate in the final. As a result, he got the silver medal and his Vietnamese teammate bagged gold.Two bronze medals went to Efren Reyes and Francisco Dela Cruz of the Philippines.Also on May 19, a series of billiards matches have been scheduled, including the semi-final of the English Billiards 100 up between the Vietnamese pair Nguyen Thanh Binh - Tran Le Anh Tuan and their Myanmar opponents Min Sithu Tun - Pauk Sa; and the quarter-final of 3-cushion carom between Tran Quyet Chien of Vietnam and Efren Reyes of the Philippines./.