SEA Games 31: Vietnam win gold, silver in 1-cushion carom billiards
Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu and Pham Quoc Tuan have won gold and silver medals in the 1-cushion carom billiards event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu and Pham Quoc Tuan have won gold and silver medals in the 1-cushion carom billiards event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The finals were rescheduled after Tuan tested positive for coronavirus one day earlier.
In line with regulations, Tuan could not participate in the final. As a result, he got the silver medal and his Vietnamese teammate bagged gold.
Two bronze medals went to Efren Reyes and Francisco Dela Cruz of the Philippines.
Also on May 19, a series of billiards matches have been scheduled, including the semi-final of the English Billiards 100 up between the Vietnamese pair Nguyen Thanh Binh - Tran Le Anh Tuan and their Myanmar opponents Min Sithu Tun - Pauk Sa; and the quarter-final of 3-cushion carom between Tran Quyet Chien of Vietnam and Efren Reyes of the Philippines./.