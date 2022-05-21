SEA Games 31: Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts earn gold in first competition day
Aerobic gymnasts Nguyen Che Thanh, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi and Le Hoang Phong won a gold medal in aerobic gymnastics trio event on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The trio earned 20.478 points for their performance in about one minute and 20 seconds with.
Meanwhile, Cambodia won silver and Thailand bronze, with 19.3 points and 16.533 points, respectively.
In the men’s individual event, Vietnam's Phan The Gia Hien scored 18.8 points, lower than 19.6 points by his Thai rival Chanokpon Jiunsukjai, and only brought home a silver medal. The bronze in the event belonged to Chanbory Choeun of Cambodia.
Aerobic gymnastics competitions will continue on May 22 at Quan Ngua Gymnasium in Hanoi with three more events. Teams from four countries - Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand and host Vietnam - are competing in the sport./.