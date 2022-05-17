SEA Games 31: Vietnamese petanque team win tickets to semi-finals
On the fourth day of competition at the 31st SEA Games, the Vietnamese petanque team continued to achieve success when reaching the semi-finals in both the mixed triple and mixed doubles events.
The qualifying round in the two events took place on May 16 at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.
In the mixed triple, the Vietnam team easily defeated Myanmar 13-2 in the first match and then beat Cambodia 13-10 to top Group B. Myanmar won Cambodia and took the second position.
In Group A, Laos was in the top position following their wins over Thailand and Malaysia, followed by Thailand.
In the mixed doubles, the Vietnamese pair were not in their best conditions and lost to Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia to come in the fourth position.
The final round of mixed doubles and mixed triples events is taking place on the afternoon of May 17. Vietnam will play Thailand in the mixed triples and Cambodia in the mixed doubles in the semi-finals./.