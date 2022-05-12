In their first women's football match at SEA Games 31, Vietnam made a 2-1 comeback win over the Philippines. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese women’s football squad has been given bonuses worth 700 million VND (30,314 USD) after defeating the Philippines at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games on May 11, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.



Of the rewards, 500 million VND comes from the



In their first women's football match at SEA Games 31, Vietnam made a 2-1 comeback win over the Philippines.



Quang Ninh province’s Cam Pha Stadium was full with more than 16,000 spectators cheering for the teams.



With better physique and stamina, Philippine players launched massive attacks from kick-off.



Captain Tahnai Annis opened the score for the Philippines with a header in the 15th minute.



Midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung equalised for Vietnam in the 37th minute thanks to an assist by Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy.



Vietnam’s No.8 Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang dribbled the ball through Philippine defenders and gave Vietnam the lead in early of the second half.



Vietnam are the reigning champions of SEA Games and striving to defend their title at this year’s Games on home soil.



The Philippine girls on May 9 trounced their Cambodian sisters 5-0 in the opener.



"I am glad that more and more teams are participating in SEA Games. This year, teams like Cambodia and Malaysia have prepared very well for the tournament. This will help women's football develop strongly," Chung said.



In the 2019 Games, Vietnam beat the hosts Philippines 2-0 in the semi-finals before defeating Thailand 1-0 to lift the trophy.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.