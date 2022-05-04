

Coaches have regularly conducted tests to assess their preparations, she said, expressing her determination to play in the Games.



Once the athlete avoids making mistakes and well performs in Taolu, which refers to the set routine (form) practice component of wushu, he or she would win the championship, Vi said.



“I have waited for this opportunity to perform in SEA Games at home for a long time. For me, apart from good luck, it is my honour to compete in the Games,” the wushu artist said. “I am resolved to reap the highest achievements.”



Despite significant pressure when playing as the host athlete, Vi believed that the cheer from audiences will be a great source of encouragement for her.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.