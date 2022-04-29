SEA Games 31: Vinh Phuc prepares accommodation for athletes, visitors
The northern province of Vinh Phuc, in which Muay Thai and golf competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place, has competed preparing of accommodation for athletes and international visitors.
A view of Dam Vac golf course in Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc has about 500 tourism accommodation facilities. Two five-star hotels have been ready for the athletes, spectators and visitors.
Golf players will stay at Dicstar hotel in Vinh Phuc city, while Muay Thai fighters will stay at Crowne Plaza hotel in Vinh Yen city.
Along with arranging accommodation for delegations to SEA Games, Vinh Phuc has actively built plans and measures to prevent COVID-19 and ensure food safety as well as necessary infrastructure and technical facilities for the competitions, while allocating forces to protect security along major streets.
Vinh Phuc has also prepared medical equipment and personnel serving the regional sport event.
The 31st SEA Games, slated for May 12 - 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories, willl take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Vinh Phuc./.