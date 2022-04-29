Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Firework show planned for opening ceremony Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has approved the organization of a fireworks display at the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on May 12.

Culture - Sports Preparations for SEA Games 31 on schedule: Organising Committee Ministries, sectors, sub-committees of the Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and local organising committees have sped up preparations for the region's biggest sport event, heard a meeting in Hanoi on April 28.

Culture - Sports GM Liem defeats World Cup champion in Oslo Esports Cup Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem defeated Chess World Cup defending champion Jan Krzysztof Duda of Poland on April 26 at the Oslo Esports Cup 2022, which is being held online.