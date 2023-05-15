Culture - Sports Japanese flower arrangement exhibition opens in HCM City A Japanese Ikebana (flower arrangement) exhibition was opened in Ho Chi Minh on May 13 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Vietnam (1973-2023).

Culture - Sports Bookcase project helps introduce Vietnamese culture in Belgium A bookcase of Vietnamese books was launched by Youtube channel Viet Happiness Station in Pho Sure restaurant owned by an overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Ostende city, Belgium on May 14.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese film to premiere at Cannes Vietnamese movie Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang (Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell) will have its global premiere at the Directors Fortnight section of the Cannes film festival.

Culture - Sports Korean football club holds Vietnam Day in Seoul The “Vietnam Day” took place at Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul on May 13 within the framework of the match between two professional football clubs in the Republic of Korea – Seoul E-Land FC and Cheonan City FC – which three Vietnamese footballers are playing for.