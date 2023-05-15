SEA Games 32: Vietnam sweeps wrestling, sepak takraw with three gold
Vietnam's female wrestlers on May 15 won two gold medals at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia.
Vietnam's sepak takraw team (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) –
Dang Thi Linh secured one of the golds after defeating wrestlers from Indonesia and Singapore in the 76kg category. Her teammate, Lai Dieu Thuong, beat Lao and Cambodian rivals in the 68kg event to bring home the other gold medal.
Earlier, Nguyen Thi Yen, Tran Thi Ngoc Yen, and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen won gold in women’s sepak takraw doubles.
The same day, Vietnamese fencers bagged a gold medal in the men’s sabre team event after defeating the Singaporean team 45-31.
The four golds helped raise those by the Vietnamese delegation at the biggest regional sporting event to 111 so far.
Vietnam sent a 1,003-strong sports delegation to the Games, about 700 of them athletes.
Competing in 31 sports events, the Vietnamese team aims to bring home 90-120 gold medals and enter the top three.
SEA Games 32 is held in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep from May 5 and will be closed on May 17./.