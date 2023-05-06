The opening ceremony has three parts with sound and lighting performances spreading the message “Sports, live in peace”.

SEA Games 32 with 38 sports takes place from May 5-17 in the capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities, including Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep.

Vietnam sends a delegation with a record number of over 1,000 to compete in 30 out of 36 sports at the SEA Games 32. It targets a top-three finish at the regional sporting event./.

VNA