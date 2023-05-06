SEA Games 32’s opening ceremony in Phnom Penh
The opening ceremony for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games took place on May 5 evening at Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh.
The opening ceremony has three parts with sound and lighting performances spreading the message “Sports, live in peace”.
SEA Games 32 with 38 sports takes place from May 5-17 in the capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities, including Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep.
Vietnam sends a delegation with a record number of over 1,000 to compete in 30 out of 36 sports at the SEA Games 32. It targets a top-three finish at the regional sporting event./.