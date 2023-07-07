SEA Games success reviewed, athletes and coaches honoured
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung (centre) presents Certificates of Merits to the outstanding athletes of the 32nd SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The success of the Vietnam sport delegation at the 32nd SEA Games, held in Cambodia in May, was honoured at a ceremony by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on July 6 in Hanoi.
The Cambodian regional sport meet saw Vietnam’s best ever achievement when competing away from home.
At the May 5-17 event, 1,003 Vietnamese athletes took part in 30 among 36 sports. They competed in 444 events and won 136 golds, 105 silvers and 118 bronzes. The team set 16 records and placed at the top position in the medal tally.
Notably, the women's football team won the title for the fourth time in a row. The golf and basketball squads secured their first ever gold medals in history.
Many athletes made outstanding performances, impressing all supporters at the Games.
Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh pocketed four golds; swimmer Pham Thanh Bao took two golds and made two records; swimmers Tran Hung Nguyen and Nguyen Huy Hoang topped the podium three times; weightlifter Nguyen Quoc Toan earned one gold and made three records; and teenage golfer Le Khanh Hung claimed one gold and one silver.
At the review, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung praised the delegation's success.
“Athletes brought to play their strong mind, confidence, determination, technique and desire for the pride of the nation," said Hung.
"At the SEA Games, each of our players was not only an athlete but also a culture ambassador. Our competitors created impressive remarks and received strong support from international friends, spreading love and beautiful feelings around the community."
He asked all concerned parties to promote these good results and prepare carefully for the 33rd SEA Games to achieve better achievements.
The athletes' efforts and achievements were recognised right after their return home. President Vo Van Thuong met with them and delivered bonuses and certificates of merit.
The SEA Games victory was mentioned as one of the impressive marks of the country in the government's report of activities in the first six months of 2023.
Recognising their great efforts, Hung, on behalf of the government, presented one second-class Labour Order to the Vietnam delegation, 37 third-class Labour Orders and 196 Prime Minister's Certificate of Merits to teams and individuals./.