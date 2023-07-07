Culture - Sports HCM City’s museums pilot audio exhibit spaces The French Embassy in Vietnam and the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on July 5 to inaugurate two audio exhibit spaces, and handed them over to the Museum of HCM City and the Southern Women’s Museum.

Culture - Sports Kultursommerfestival entertains audiences at Vietnamese-community centre in Berlin Kultursommerfestival 2023, a cultural initiative of the Berlin authorities, have taken place at the Vietnamese expat community’s renowned Dong Xuan Centre, entertaining thousands of festival-goers with music performances.

Culture - Sports Seafood hotpot: A unique delicacy from Binh Thuan fishermen Seafood hotpot is a special dish originating from the fishermen of Binh Thuan province. The hotpot’s main ingredient is deep herring, or “mai fish”. It is prepared with a yin & yang philosophy, bringing high nutritional value and health benefits. The dish is therefore not only a nutritious local speciality but also embodies a philosophy of life with profound meaning in Vietnamese cuisine.