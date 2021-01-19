Second Congress: Party pushes forward revolution
The second National Party Congress takes place in Vinh Quang commune, Chiem Hoa district, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: Archived by VNA)
‘Determined to fight, determined to win’ flag by the Vietnam People’s Army flies on roof of General De Castries’ shelter, marking the Dien Bien Phu victory which ‘resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking’, May 7, 1954 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
The Dien Bien Phu victory which ‘resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking’ forces the French government to sign Geneva Accord that ends that ended French colonial rule in Vietnam, July 20, 1954 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
Soldiers march to Hanoi to take over the capital of Vietnam, October 10, 1954 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
Dozens of thousands of Hanoians join in a march to welcome members of the Party Central Committee, the Government and President Ho Chi Minh to Hanoi after nine years stationing in Viet Bac military zone to lead Vietnamese people through the revolution against the French, January 1, 1955 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
Land reform that wrapped up in 1957 returns the land to peasants and frees the workforce from the landlords' chains and shackles. The victory of land reform is a face changer for the rural area in the North, exciting farmers and bolstering their production, which greatly contributes to the country’s post-war economic recovery. (Photo: Archived by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits farmers in Dai Thanh commune, Ha Dong (now Hanoi) and joins them in irrigation activities, January 12, 1958 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh signs an order to announce 1959 Constitution, January 1, 1960 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh casts the first ballot in an election for the second National Assembly, 1960 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
Chinese President Mao Zedong welcomes President Ho Chi Minh at Beijing Airport as part of the latter’s visit to China, June 25, 1955 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet Kliment Voroshilov chairs a welcome ceremony for President Ho Chi Minh in Moskva airport as part of the latter’s official friendship visit to the Soviet Union, July 12, 1955 (Photo: Archived by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh hosts a reception for Laos President Souphanouvong in Viet Bac military zone, 1958 (Photo: Archived by VNA)