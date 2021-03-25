Second Cricket Award for Children receiving entries until May 15
The second “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children is now accepting entries in the fields of literature, film, music, fine arts, theatre, photography, comic books, and traditional or online games.
The organising board - the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper - is receiving submissions until midnight on May 15. Entries must have been created, performed, or announced between May 15, 2020 and May 15, 2021.
The awards ceremony is expected to take place on International Children’s Day, June 1.
The organising board will present one major prize called “Cricket Knight” and several “Cricket Desire” prizes.
Images of crickets and the “Adventures of a Cricket” by writer To Hoai were part of the childhoods of many generations of Vietnamese.
Writer Nguyen Quang Thieu said that “De Men” was initiated in the hope of bringing the deepest and purest spiritual life to children. This is not only a prize but also an attitude towards the future.
Last year, the Cricket Knight prize, worth 30 million VND (1,300 USD), was presented to writer Nguyen Nhat Anh for his work “Lam ban voi bau troi” (Make Friends with the Sky).
The organising board also granted four Cricket Desire awards, each worth 10 million VND, to a collection of paintings from 10-year-old Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, a long story by 12-year-old Cao Khai An, a collection of short stories by writer Nguyen Chi Ngoan, and a collection of songs about children by composer Nguyen Van Chung./.