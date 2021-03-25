Culture - Sports Music festival to honour Mothers around the world A music festival to pay tribute to Mothers around the world will be organised by the Vietnam International Trade & Investment Promotion Centre on the Mother’s Day (May 9) at the Vietnam National Convention Centre.

Culture - Sports Ministry announces venues for SEA Games 31 competitions The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recently announced a list of venues for sport competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Huong Pagoda – a unique spiritual destination of the north The annual pilgrimage festival to Huong Pagoda, a great religious site as well as a scenic complex, some 65km to the west of downtown Hanoi, has officially opened after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.