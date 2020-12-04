Hotline: (024) 39411349
Second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities opens

The Second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities officially opened in Hanoi on December 4. National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, incumbent and former Party and State senior officials attended the congress’s opening ceremony.
  • The presidium of the congress (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc takes part in the presidium of the congress (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates to the event (Photo: VNA)

  • Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State and delegates perform the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates perform the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Do Van Chien presents the political report at the event (Photo: VNA)

  • An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

