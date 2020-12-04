Second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities opens

The Second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities officially opened in Hanoi on December 4. National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, incumbent and former Party and State senior officials attended the congress’s opening ceremony.