Business Vietnam – Hong Kong trade expands 64.6 percent in six years Hong Kong (China) is viewed as a promising market for Vietnamese exporters as bilateral trade experienced growth of 64.6 percent, from over 8.28 billion USD in 2015 to nearly 13.63 billion USD in 2021.

Business US Ambassador visits Vinamilk’s factory in Can Tho US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper visited a factory of Vietnam’s largest dairy producer Vinamilk in Can Tho on April 8 during his trip to the Mekong Delta city.

Business Punctuality of Vietnamese airlines reaches 95.5 percent in Q1 The overall punctuality of the local aviation industry was 95.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Wet market 4.0 model launched in Da Nang Traders at wet markets in the central city of Da Nang are now able to go cashless as they can use e-wallet mobile app Viettel Money under a 4.0 wet market model introduced on April 8.