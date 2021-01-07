Second Vietnam-produced COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials soon
The human trial of Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin on January 21-22, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has stated.
Volunteers register to participate in NACOVAX trials (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The human trial of Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin on January 21-22, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has stated.
COVIVAC has been developed by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) based in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.
Volunteers will begin trials this month at the Hanoi Medical University in the capital. It has already been tested on rabbits and mice.
This is the second Vietnam-produced COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on human. The country is expected to start clinical trials on the third vaccine in March.
According to Minister Long, Vietnam is one of the few ASEAN countries that have COVID-19 vaccine tested on human. In addition, Vietnam has been one of the first four countries to perform the gene sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 and one of the five countries that can produce antibody diagnostic bio-products.
On December 17, 2020, the first Vietnam-made COVID-19 vaccine NANOCOVAX developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC started human trials with volunteers receiving the first doses at the Military Medical University in Hanoi.
The volunteers remain in a healthy condition after receiving two doses each./.