Security ministry announces list of victims of UK lorry incident hinh anh 1At the scene in Essex (Photo: VNA)  

Hanoi (VNA) – One day after announcing the information affirming that all the 39 victims in the incident of the container truck, detected in Essex county, northeast of London, on October 23, are Vietnamese, the Ministry of Public Security on November 8 evening officially announced their identities.

After determining the victims’ identities, Vietnam’s relevant authorities have contacted each bereaved family to provide them with information related to the victims.

The victims include:

 1. Dinh Dinh Binh, from Hai Phong
 2. Vo Nhan Du, from Ha Tinh
 3. Cao Tien Dung, from Nghe An
 4. Nguyen Tien Dung, from Quang Binh
 5. Le Van Ha, from Nghe An
 6. Nguyen Ngoc Ha, from Quang Binh
 7. Nguyen Van Hiep, from Nghe An
 8. Tran Ngoc Hieu, from Hai Duong
 9. Hoang Van Hoi, from Nghe An
 10. Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, from Thua Thien - Hue
 11. Tran Manh Hung, from Ha Tinh
 12. Nguyen Huy Hung, from Ha Tinh
 13. Nguyen Van Hung, from Nghe An
 14. Vo Van Linh, from Ha Tinh
 15. Tran Hai Loc, from Nghe An
 16. Nguyen Dinh Luong, from Ha Tinh
 17. Pham Thi Tra My, from Ha Tinh
 18. Vo Ngoc Nam, from Nghe An
 19. Tran Thi Ngoc, from Nghe An
 20. Nguyen Van Nhan, from Ha Tinh
 21. Bui Thi Nhung, from Nghe An
 22. Tran Thi Mai Nhung, from Nghe An
 23. Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, from Nghe An
 24. Nguyen Huy Phong, from Ha Tinh
 25. Nguyen Minh Quang, from Nghe An
 26. Dinh Dình Thai Quyen, from Hai Phong
 27. Nguyen Trong Thai, from Nghe An
 28. Bui Phan Thang, from Ha Tinh
 29. Phan Thi Thanh, from Hai Phong
 30. Cao Huy Thanh, from Nghe An
 31. Le Ngoc Thanh, from Nghe An
 32. Tran Thi Tho, from Nghe An
 33. Tran Khanh Tho, from Ha Tinh
 34. Hoang Van Tiep, from Nghe An
 35. Nguyen Dinh Tu, from Nghe An
 36. Nguyen Tho Tuan, from Nghe An
 37. Duong Minh Tuan, from Quang Binh
 38. Dang Huu Tuyen, from Nghe An, and
 39. Nguyen Thi Van, from Nghe An./.

VNA