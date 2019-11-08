At the scene in Essex (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – One day after announcing the information affirming that all the 39 victims in the incident of the container truck, detected in Essex county, northeast of London, on October 23, are Vietnamese, the Ministry of Public Security on November 8 evening officially announced their identities.

After determining the victims’ identities, Vietnam’s relevant authorities have contacted each bereaved family to provide them with information related to the victims.



The victims include:

1. Dinh Dinh Binh, from Hai Phong

2. Vo Nhan Du, from Ha Tinh

3. Cao Tien Dung, from Nghe An

4. Nguyen Tien Dung, from Quang Binh

5. Le Van Ha, from Nghe An

6. Nguyen Ngoc Ha, from Quang Binh

7. Nguyen Van Hiep, from Nghe An

8. Tran Ngoc Hieu, from Hai Duong

9. Hoang Van Hoi, from Nghe An

10. Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, from Thua Thien - Hue

11. Tran Manh Hung, from Ha Tinh

12. Nguyen Huy Hung, from Ha Tinh

13. Nguyen Van Hung, from Nghe An

14. Vo Van Linh, from Ha Tinh

15. Tran Hai Loc, from Nghe An

16. Nguyen Dinh Luong, from Ha Tinh

17. Pham Thi Tra My, from Ha Tinh

18. Vo Ngoc Nam, from Nghe An

19. Tran Thi Ngoc, from Nghe An

20. Nguyen Van Nhan, from Ha Tinh

21. Bui Thi Nhung, from Nghe An

22. Tran Thi Mai Nhung, from Nghe An

23. Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, from Nghe An

24. Nguyen Huy Phong, from Ha Tinh

25. Nguyen Minh Quang, from Nghe An

26. Dinh Dình Thai Quyen, from Hai Phong

27. Nguyen Trong Thai, from Nghe An

28. Bui Phan Thang, from Ha Tinh

29. Phan Thi Thanh, from Hai Phong

30. Cao Huy Thanh, from Nghe An

31. Le Ngoc Thanh, from Nghe An

32. Tran Thi Tho, from Nghe An

33. Tran Khanh Tho, from Ha Tinh

34. Hoang Van Tiep, from Nghe An

35. Nguyen Dinh Tu, from Nghe An

36. Nguyen Tho Tuan, from Nghe An

37. Duong Minh Tuan, from Quang Binh

38. Dang Huu Tuyen, from Nghe An, and

39. Nguyen Thi Van, from Nghe An./.