Society Officials answer issues related to COVID-19 control Issues related to the fight against COVID-19 were answered by officials during the Government’s monthly press conference in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

Society Heavy rains, strong winds damage houses in Mekong Delta Heavy rains and strong winds damaged houses and caused erosion along riverbanks and coastal areas in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta over the weekend (August 1-2).

Society Nine detained for illegally entering Vietnam The Si Ma Cai border post of the northern border province of Lao Cai recently detained nine people, four women and five men, while they were crossing the border river to Vietnam illegally, head of the post, Major Ta Binh Nguyen said on August 3.