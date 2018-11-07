Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A seminar discussing the joint work of organisations in response to natural disasters and climate change was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 7.



According to the Vietnam Social Welfare Programme Fund, Vietnam is one of the countries hardest hit by natural disasters and climate change.



Environment organisations said at least 23 percent of the Mekong Delta land will be under water when sea water rises up one metre. Due to the impact of climate change, about 13 percent of regional households lose land and water surface.



Dang The Nhan, coordinator of a project on building community capacity in response to disasters in the Mekong Delta, said the 2016-2018 project costs 13 billion VND (582,000 USD) in Tra Vinh province’s Ke Sach district, Soc Trang province and Tra Vinh city, with a view to mitigating negative impact of climate change, multiplying it in cities and provinces nationwide.



The project has yielded fruits, notably the organic vegetable farming model in greenhouses in 60 households in Soc Trang and Tra Vinh, contributing to raising their income and improving the role of community groups in the effort.



The fund also launched a software used on smart phones, enabling women and young people to report natural disasters to agencies and receive alerts to promptly devise response plans.



Bui Ba Binh, Vice Chairman of the fund’s board of directors, said via effective models, locals living in areas hit by climate change could improve their lives and skills in the process.-VNA