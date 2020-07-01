Society IMF hails Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model A recent article posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19.

Society WB continues assistance to Vietnam in tertiary education, urban development The World Bank (WB)’s Board of Executive Directors has approved grants totalling 422 million USD to support Vietnam’s tertiary education sector and urban development, the WB in Vietnam announced on July 1.

Society Traffic accidents down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

Society Vietnam sees greater budget transparency Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.