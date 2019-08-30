At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) under the Health Ministry, the US Embassy and several international organisations held a seminar in Hanoi on August 30 to discuss the private sector’s participation in Vietnam’s HIV/AIDS prevention and control programme.



A majority of opinions shared the view that authorities’ management is a key factor to promote private involvement in the work.



VAAC Director Nguyen Hoang Long highlighted the need to create favourable conditions for private health care establishments to provide HIV/AIDS prevention and control services, partly by issuing specific financial cooperation mechanism to attract them.



He said the private sector also needs to stay ready to join the effort without paying attention to profit.



Since 2014, the Health Ministry, VAAC and the Healthy Markets project have launched activities to develop goods and services regarding HIV combat.



Over 50 social enterprises, community organisations and private clinics have offered new choices to meet demand of HIV victims.



Since 2015, more than 140,000 people have had HIV tests via community organisations and social businesses, most of them took first tests with high HIV-positive rate.



Since 2016, eight private clinics have been set up to meet demand of patients affected by the virus.-VNA