Hanoi (VNA) – Although e-commerce has facilitated the consumption of products, there are still many others that have not yet access to this modern business platform, especially for those from ethnic and mountainous areas, heard a seminar in Hanoi on October 16.

The seminar, which was held by Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) Magazine, aims to promote the sale of products from ethnic minorities and mountainous areas through e-commerce platforms.

Nguyen An Son from the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said that the agency has regularly organised training classes on e-commerce for people in ethnic minority areas, thereby helping raise awareness and encourage people to use e-commerce.

To develop infrastructure and support services for e-commerce, the agency has also developed solutions for electronic payment and logistics which play a key role in creating a favourable environment for businesses to successfully apply e-commerce and digital technology, he said.

It has also helped to bring hundreds of local specialties and OCOP (One Commune One Programme) products for sale on e-commerce platforms, thanks to a series of support programmes for businesses, Son added.

Hoang Thi Huyen, Head of the Online Business Department under the Vietnam Post Corporation, said that recently, Vietnam Post and Postmart have carried out campaigns to support the consumption of agricultural products.



With the support of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the MoIT, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, agricultural products such as Bac Giang lychees, Son La plums, and Yen Chau mangoes have been sold well on the Postmart platform with volume of up to thousands of tonnes.

However, there are still many products that have not accessed this modern business platform, participants said, adding that the connection and consumption of products from ethnic minorities and mountainous areas through e-commerce platforms is only limited to promotion, and the sale value is still low. It is noteworthy that counterfeit goods still exist on these platforms, affecting the choice of buyers.

Vu Thi Le Thuy, Director of 3T Farm Cooperative, said the cooperative has regularly adopted digital platforms, especially Facebook, Zalo and fanpages.

By implementing communication work on digital platforms, the cooperative finds it easier to reach consumers, she said, adding that one of its challenges is that their cooperative members have poor knowledge about technology so they can’t exploit the advantages of digital platforms.

Son said that in the coming time, the agency will resolve difficulties related to protecting consumer rights and the issue of fake and counterfeit goods.

It will also organise training classes on e-commerce applications as well as digital technology for provinces and cities, thereby helping to raise awareness and improve skills in applying e-commerce, he added./.