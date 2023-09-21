Seminar shares international experiences in building smart cities
Delegates at the international seminar themed “Smart city for green growth”, Ho Chi Minh City, September 21 (Photo: VNA)
VASS President Dr. Phan Chi Hieu (Photo: VNA)
VASS President Dr. Phan Chi Hieu stressed that the building of smart urban areas is expected to bolster innovation and start-up, create jobs for young people, narrow income gap and promote digital economy. Besides, smart urban areas also aims to fully tap green energy sources, applies science to optimise resources while stepping up sustainable production and consumption.
At COP26, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, he said, adding that the government, ministries, sectors and localities have carried out action programmes on green energy transition, carbon emission reduction and green growth.
LASES President Dr Sonethanou Thammavong shared that Laos has many projects on developing smart cities, digital transition and sustainable green growth to cope with climate change. Smart urban development needs to focus on human, particularly improving the life quality of people, he stressed.
Meanwhile, RAC President Academician Dr Sok Touch said that Cambodia wants to share experiences and learn the best solutions from countries in developing smart cities as well as matters related to human resources in the field.
At the event, experts from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and the Republic of Korea discussed issues related to smart city development in order to cope with climate change through studying national trends, policy mechanisms, economic and social benefits of planning and financing of smart cities. They also deliberated opportunities and challenges in collaboration among the nations./.
