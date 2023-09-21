Society Can Tho inaugurates nine-storey parking centre A nine-storey car and motorbike parking centre was inaugurated and put into operation in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 20.

Society Vietnamese, foreign peacekeepers show off emergency response skills Military observers, engineers and medical workers of Vietnam and other countries demonstrated their performance of tasks for the United Nations peacekeeping mission, in Hanoi on September 20.

Society Binh Phuoc takes action to comply with EU's anti-deforestation regulations The People’s Committee of the south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc, dubbed as Vietnam’s “capital” of cashew and rubber trees, has issued a document on the implementation of an action plan framework in response to the European Union Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR).

Society VFF official hosts delegation of Caodaism sect Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 19 for a delegation of the College of Women of the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao, a sect of Caodaism.