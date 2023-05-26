Seminar spotlights connecting, sharing data in digital government
At the event (Photo: vnmedia.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar on data connecting and sharing serving digital government and governance took place in Hanoi on May 25 as part of the Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2023.
Nguyen Phu Tien, deputy head of the Authority of Information Technology Application under the Ministry of Information and Communications, said Vietnam has set a goal to have 100% of state agencies providing open data and more than 10 ministries, sectors and localities establishing open data portals by the end of 2023.
The national data portal (data.gov.vn) is offering over 10,000 data sets for organisations to share and exploit, he added, noting that however, many obstacles remain in the building of institutions as well as connectivity and sharing of national data sources.
Talking about difficulties when connecting and exploiting local data, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh mentioned the inadequacies of related specialised and technical manuals; slow investment procedures; difficulties facing the pilot of new technologies; and a shortage of information technology human resources.
According to technology experts, currently, foreign companies own about 70-80% of Vietnam's data market. Foreign solutions are often costly and are not really optimised for specific data problems of Vietnam. Therefore, Vietnamese technology enterprises have been advised to master technology, accelerate research and development of products and "Make in Vietnam" solutions to effectively access and exploit national data sources.
Other speakers at the seminar shared their experiences in coordination between localities when implementing data integration and sharing, and knowledge on applying data aggregation and analysis platforms serving digital transformation./.