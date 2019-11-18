Health Hanoi strives to finish 90-90-90 goal in HIV fight by 2020 Hanoi has been conducting various HIV/AIDS prevention and control activities towards the 90-90-90 goal by 2020, officials said at a regular meeting between the municipal Party Committee with press agencies on November 13.

Health Health ministry inaugurates public services portal The Ministry of Health (MoH) on November 13 launched its public services portal, offering better public access to online administrative procedures.

Health Digital literacy helps improve access to healthcare Health literacy can contribute to reducing disparities among different groups of people in accessing universal healthcare services, Professor Dianne Levin-Zamir from Israel's University of Haifa said at an international conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 11.

Health Hanoi to host 2020 Highlights of ASH in Asia-Pacific The 2020 Highlights of the American Society of Haematology (ASH) in Asia-Pacific is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from March 13 – 14 next year.