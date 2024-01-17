Videos Traditional craft villages in Quang Ngai step up production before Tet Craft villages in the central province of Quang Ngai are speeding up production to meet market demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), which falls on early February this year.

Society Association to enhance solidarity, mutual support among overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong The debut of the Association of Overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong earlier this month has brought about joy and hope for the expanding community of over 7,000 individuals from different generations and social strata.

Health Health insurance coverage reaches 93.35% of population The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has completed and surpassed all set targets in the coverage of social, unemployment and health insurance, according to VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh.

Society Diversity of festivals demonstrates freedom of religion in Vietnam The diversity of religious activities, including festivals, clearly demonstrates that the right to freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam is guaranteed in line with Article 24 of the 2013 Constitution which stipulates that everyone shall enjoy freedom of belief and religion, and can follow any religion or follow none; and the State respects and protects the freedom of belief and of religion, according to insiders.