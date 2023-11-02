Environment Vietnam, RoK seek to advance environmental cooperation Minister of Environment of the RoK Han Wha-jin is visiting Vietnam from October 31 to November 2 for the 15th annual Korea-Vietnam Environment Ministers Meeting (KVEMM) and related events.

Environment Climate change-resilient pond handed over to residents in Dak Lak A climate change-resilient pond was handed over to local people in Thanh Binh hamlet, Ea Kenh commune, Krong Pac district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on October 31.

Environment New marine spatial planning aligns with sustaining environment, marine resources The national marine spatial planning project, which has been approved by the appraisal council, is an important tool to firm up the National Master Plan and create a basis for managing natural resource exploitation and use, protecting the environment, and conserving the marine ecosystem.