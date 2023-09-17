Send-off ceremony for Vietnamese athletes to 19th ASIAD
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong presents the flag to the Vietnamese Sports Delegation. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony was held in Hanoi on September 16 to see off the sports delegation of Vietnam to the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) which will kick off in China in late September.
The Vietnamese sports delegation, led by Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Sports Administration of Vietnam, has 504 members including 337 athletes, 90 coaches, 11 experts.
The Vietnamese athletes compete in 31 out of 40 sports available.
Attending the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong praised the achievements, efforts, and industriousness of all members of the delegation.
He requested the athletes to compete with their best ability, honesty and sportsmanship to achieve high results at the Games, contributing to improving the position of Vietnamese sports internationally.
At the same time, athletes must uphold national pride, solidarity and discipline during competition while absolutely comply with the regulations of the Games and respect the laws and customs, cultural traditions of the hosts and other participating countries.
Athletes should be proactively and sincerely strengthen friendship with international friends. Each member of the Vietnamese delegation must be a "tourism ambassador" to introduce and promote Vietnam as a friendly and hospitable country and people.
The athletes promised to compete at the 19th Asian Games with the highest determination and bring home the best possible result.
Also at the ceremony, officials, coaches and athletes spent one minute in silence commemorating the victims of the mini apartment fire in Hanoi and a flash flood and landslides in Lao Cai province.
The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.
At the 19th ASIAD, Vietnam aims for two to five gold medals.
At the 18th ASIAD, Vietnam won four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals./.