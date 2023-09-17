Videos Autumn - The most stunning time to visit Hanoi Hanoi is now in Autumn - a season of romance and nostalgia that begins in September and ends in November. The beauty of golden leaves, the powerfully-sweet scent of milkwood pine flowers, and delicious cuisine have long impressed foreign visitors to the capital of Vietnam at this time of year.

Culture - Sports Cultural diversity holds vital role in realising human rights: Hanoi confab Cultural diversity plays an important role in fully realising human rights and basic freedom, enhancing the role and status of women in the society and creating social cohesion and harmony, and it is necessary to integrate cultural diversity into national and international development policies, said Bui Hoai Son, a permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee of Culture and Education, on September 16.