Senior military officials pay tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap
General Phan Van Giang offers incense to General Vo Nguyen Giap on August 23 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on August 23 offered incense to late General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birthday (August 25).
The delegation was led by General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence.
Paying tribute to Giap at his memorial house in Hanoi, they expressed their gratitude to the general, who was a faithful revolutionary, an excellent disciple of late President Ho Chi Minh, an outstanding military talent, a great man of culture, a remarkable contributor to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country, and an exemplary and prestigious leader of the Party, State, people, and army.
He was also the first general and considered the “Eldest Brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA). He helped develop the VPA into a strong and ever-victorious army.
Representatives of the High Command of General Department No 2 pay homage to General Vo Nguyen Giap on August 23 (Photo: VNA)Commemorating the “People’s General”, Giang wrote in the remembrance book that General Giap’s talent, dignity, and revolutionary ethics are a bright example for the entire army to study and follow so as to build a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army for constructing and safeguarding the socialist Vietnam.
General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune of Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013./.