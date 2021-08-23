Politics Minister hails significance of Conclusion on OV affairs Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has highlighted the significance of Conclusion No.12-KL/TW on the overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the new situation issued by the Politburo on August 12.

Politics Preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at 42nd AIPA General Assembly inspected Representatives of the National Assembly (NA) on August 22 toured the International Convention Centre in Hanoi to inspect the preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25.

Politics President offers incense to Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 morning led a delegation of Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders to offer incense and flower to General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25).